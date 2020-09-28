SMPD calls for Blue Santa donations

The San Marcos Police Department is conducting its annual Blue Santa Program in a whole new way due to COVID-19 restrictions: this year they are asking for monetary donations.

Unlike previous years, toy donations cannot be accepted, but the public can still help by making a socially distant financial contribution.

The SMPD Blue Santa Program is the largest holiday toy giveaway in San Marcos. Each year SMPD collects donations and coordinates volunteers to present toys to over 350 families including between 1,000 and 1,500 children in the San Marcos area for the holidays.

They also play a role in gift-giving efforts for organizations including the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Department of Family and Child Protective Services, the Children’s and Women’s Shelters, the Centro Cultural Center kids program and the Southside Community Center.

“With the onset of COVID-19, we expect that providing gifts for children will be a greater challenge for many more families this year,” MPD Corporal Laray Taylor said, organizer of the SMPD Blue Santa Program. “We hope our community sees this as a way to come together during the Christmas season, even if it’s at a distance, to show that every child in San Marcos deserves a visit from Santa.”

Donations will be accepted through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BlueSantaSMCPAAA or by check, which can be made out to: The San Marcos Police Department 2300 Interstate 35 S. San Marcos, TX 78666 Attn. San Marcos CPAAA Blue Santa Account

All donated funds will be used to purchase toys.