SMPD car chase ends in juvenile death

A San Marcos Police Department car chase following two juvenile suspects ended in a wreck, a foot pursuit and ultimately the death of the passenger who fell 70 ft. into an open quarry pit in Comal County early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 30, according to city officials.

According to police, the driver is expected to be charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. City Officials said additional charges from the District Attorney are expected.

San Marcos Police officers said a Hyundai was spotted in San Marcos, and preliminary information suggested the vehicle was stolen and occupied by two juvenile suspects from San Antonio. Officers said the information indicated that the suspects broke into at least one vehicle while in San Marcos. Officers recovered three stolen firearms and two pieces of stolen body armor from the scene.

Officers said attempts to initiate a traffic stop were made when the driver fled south on I-35. SMPD officers engaged in pursuit and were assisted by New Braunfels Police after crossing into New Braunfels city limits.

Officials said the Hyundai exited the interstate and traveled down a gravel road and into a rock quarry in Comal County and crashed into a boulder. The occupants were said to have fled on foot. The driver was apprehended by New Braunfels Police, but the passenger fled toward an open quarry pit and died after falling approximately 70 ft. Officials have not yet identified the deceased as next of kin has not been notified.

The San Marcos Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Office of Professional Conduct are conducting concurrent investigations.