SMPD to host Halloween Trunk -or- Treat on Tuesday

Area families and children will be able to have a truly old-fashioned Halloween on Tuesday at the San Marcos Police Department is sponsoring a Public Safety Trunk or Treat at the headquarters located at 2300 S. I-35 Frontage Road.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at approximately 9 p.m., according to police officials.

Collaborating with the SMPD are Texas State University Police, the San Marcos Marshals office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, San Marcos Hays County EMS, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Those coming to the event may enjoy drone and K9 demonstrations, police said. In addition to candy, of course, children can see many of the emergency vehicles that are used daily by members of each of these organizations.