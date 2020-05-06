SMPD welcomes officer home

San Marcos Police Department Officer Franco Stewart returned to San Marcos after a nearly 2-week stint at Ascension Seton Hays and a short time at a physical rehabilitation center. Stewart suffered a critical injury in the line of duty on April 18. Photos courtesy of the City of San Marcos

"He was given a police escort past the San Marcos Police Department (Wednesday) for a grand reception from his SMPD family and city staff," SMPD wrote in a social media post. "Welcome home, officer Stewart."