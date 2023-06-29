'SMTX The Bus' to expand services to the Village Main

The City of San Marcos Public Works Department is partnering with Capital Area Rural Transportation Systems (CARTS) to expand SMTX The Bus route 1 to include Map Description automatically generatedservice to the Village Main of San Marcos, 215 S. Reimer Ave., beginning July 10, 2023. The expansion will improve access to public services and critical offices including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Any Baby Can, and Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas.

“Our community members have asked for service in this vital area of San Marcos, and we are excited to finally make it a reality,” said Transit Manager Amy Cogdill. “We appreciate our partnership with CARTS to make this service available to the community.”

There will be changes to Route 1. It will be renamed Route 1W and will experience a change in service along Wonder World Drive. The stops on Route 1W between Lowe’s and the hospital will now be on a 60-minute frequency. The new route, Route 1V, will now service the Village Main of San Marcos and Texas State University’s STAR Park on a 60-minute frequency. Both routes will service the same stops between the Post Office on Stagecoach Trail and Wal-Mart. The stops that both routes share will keep the current 30-minute frequency but will shift to a 60-minute frequency when they break off to service the two separate route stops.

All SMTX The Bus routes operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since 2020, the City’s transit system has operated fare-free. SMTX The Bus will continue to be fare-free until further notice.

Up-to-date route information is available through the real-time bus tracker, available at sanmarcostx. gov/bustracker. For media inquiries, contact communicationsinfo@ sanmarcostx.gov.