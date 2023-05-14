SMUUF Sewing Guild donates children's quilts

The San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sewing Guild meets weekly to create handmade children's quilts for families and children in the local area.

The SMUUF Sewing Guild recently donated 20 children's quilts and blankets to the Community Action, Inc., of Central Texas Parents as Teachers free program offered to pregnant or parenting families with children aged birth to five years in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

The Parents as Teachers curriculum informs, supports, and encourages parents by matching parents with a trained home visitor who can answer questions, give advice, and recommend services.

This person is a ‘Parent Educator.’ This helpful person lives in our community and visits parents in their home or another convenient location.

Lucy Gonzalez, Parents as Teachers outreach and recruitment director, said, 'Once a month, the Parent as Teachers program provides an opportunity to meet with other families at Group Connection events hosted by the Parent Educators. Group Connections encourage socialization and interaction through fun activities that can be educational or seasonal. These events can be hosted virtually, at a local community center, or at a family friendly destination.'

Gonzalez expressed her gratitude to SMUUF, 'Thank you SMUUF Sewing Guild for the quilt donation. We are excited to distribute them at our Dias del Niño event. We know it won't only keep the children warm during the winter season, but it will fill their hearts with warmth from the moment they receive the quilts.'

The organization offered much thanks to the SMUUF Sewing Guild for their continued generosity.

Jeanne Garthwaite, of the guild, delivered the quilts to Parents as Teachers. Other guild members include Ann Allen (founder), Barbara Jacobson, Judy Telford and Kate Clayton. The Sewing Guild welcomes fabric donations.

For more information about SMUUF or to make a donation, contact Jeannie Lewis, SMUUF Social Justice Chair, at jeannie@centurytel.net or (512) 353-2872.