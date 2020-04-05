Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators

Sun, 04/05/2020 - 12:00am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation's medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: the material is unusable. Nearly 6,000 medical masks sent to Alabama had dry rot and a 2010 expiration ...

