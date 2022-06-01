SONGS AND SUNSHINE: Summer in the Park returns to San Marcos Plaza Park

The Summer in the Park concert series is kicking off its 36th year of music and fun on Thursday at the San Marcos Plaza Park from 7:30 -9:30 p.m.

First launched by the San Marcos Performing Arts Association in 1987, the summer-long event will feature local and regional music artists and bands every Thursday night from June 2 to Aug. 11.

“This ends up being a really great family event in the evening time during the summer, for all genres of people, and all demographics,” said Barry Brittain, Director of Summer in the Park.

The event is put on every year with the help of sponsors and the many volunteers willing to help.

“Summer In The Park is an all voluntary event, our organizing groups are all volunteers. The only people that really get money out of this are the artists and the sound company that we utilize and the marketing materials that we purchase every summer. So it's basically a labor of love,” Brittain said.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Music lovers and other folks in attendance are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Coolers and ice chests are also welcome, however, no glass or Styrofoam containers/coolers are allowed. The Boy Scouts of America will also serve as a food vendor.

Brittain spoke of how the concert series not only serves as a summer activity for families to enjoy but also an opportunity for local artists to gain exposure.

“We want it to remain very local and in its flavor and also very accessible to local citizens and their families. So I do want to draw in, you know, a fairly large crowd,” Brittain said.

The complete schedule for June includes:

June 2: Brave Combo

June 9: Jeff Plankenhorn

June 16: Tejano Weekend

June 23: Donovan Keith

June 30: Sue Foley

“I am a believer that we have a very diverse population in San Marcos, and Summer in the Park adds music to basically be in alignment with that demographic, diversity,” Brittain said.

San Marcos Park Plaza is located at 206 C M Allen Pkwy, San Marcos, Texas 78666. For additional information about the event and lineups, visit the Summer in the Park Facebook page @SanMarcosSummer.

“People can come to Summer in the Park and not even know who they're going to hear” Brittain said. “But whoever they're going to hear that night is going to be really good at what they do.”