Southside Community Center is seeking clothing, other donations

The Southside Community Center is looking for the support of the community to help some of its neighbors this holiday season.

The SCC is a local nonprofit and an affiliate of the United Methodist Church.

This organization supports women and children through social action, direct service and economic development efforts and provides safe and affordable housing to low and moderate income people.

The center also has a transitional shelter.

In line with the mission of service to the community and in the holiday spirit of giving, the center is asking for the community’s help in providing to neighbors in need.

SCC Programs Director Desiree Miranda said the items that the center is urgently in need of are canned goods–mixed vegetables, hamburger meat, bacon, macaroni and cheese, pasta noodles, pasta sauce, milk and meats, queen-size bedding sets for shelter beds, bathroom towels, toiletries–deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap. Also needed are men's medium and large shorts, men's pants–of any size but particularly 32/34, 34/34, as well as men's and women's hats and scarfs, men's shoes, sizes seven to 10, women's shoes, sizes seven to nine, women's underwear, sizes medium to extra large and sports bras, sizes medium to extra large.

The center is also in need of wrapping paper for a community Christmas event, which will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The wishlist items that can be donated are backpacks, Gatorade powder, snacks, portable fans, cups and reusable water bottles, paper plates, popsicles and bug spray.

“We’ll be giving free gifts to any and everyone,” Miranda said. “We’re going to be serving a hot meal, and then we’ll have Santa Claus here as well.”

Miranda said the center recently hosted a fundraiser in concert with the city of San Marcos, which raised funds to purchase heaters.

The shelter opens its doors to anyone who needs respite from the cold when the temperature goes below 35 degrees, she noted.

There are also ways to donate time instead of providing goods, she said. For example, the SCC hosts a free meal every day at 4 p.m.

The shelter always needs volunteers to help cook and serve dinner for approximately 50 to 75 people. The form to volunteer can be found at this link southsidecommunitycenter. org/getinvolved, and volunteers must arrive by 3 p.m.

For anyone who is interested in catering food, either by cooking a meal, side dish or dessert at home and bringing it to the center, Miranda said they may contact the center so that a plan can be put in place for the food donation.

The phone number is 512-392-6694.