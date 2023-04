SPARKLING ROUTINES

Miller Middle School’s Dancing Diamonds held their annual spring show Wednesday, April 26. The theme was “Dance is LIFE.” Performers included the 2022-23 Elite Dancing Diamonds Team Jazz; 1st Period Class Dance Pom; 22-23 Elite Dancing Diamond Officer Contemporary; 2nd Period Class Dance Hip Hop; 5th Period Class Dance Kick; 22-23 Elite Dancing Diamonds Team Lyrical; 22-23 Elite Diamonds Team Hip Hop; 6th Period Class Dance Pom; 7th Period Class Dance Lyrical; and 22-23 Elite Dancing Diamonds Officer Jazz.

Photo by SMCISD