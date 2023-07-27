Spell announces his candidacy for San Marcos City Council Place 3

Current city of San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission member Griffin Spell has thrown his hat into the upcoming city council election ring.

In a press release Wednesday, Spell, a member of the commission since 2020, stated that it was “an honor to announce my candidacy for San Marcos City Council Place Three.”

He stated that he was seeking the position to serve as an advocate for the community. Spell has lived in San Marcos for over 15 years.

“I served on the first San Marcos Neighborhood Commission, and was a member of Open San Marcos, a pro-transparency organization.

He added that as a commissioner, he promoted flood mitigation projects and the construction of houses for those who lost homes in the 2015 floods.

“I have also worked to bring capital improvement projects to underserved neighborhoods, commercial development to try to bring a grocery store south of IH-35, new investment in our airport, and new and diverse housing for all,” Spell stated.

“I have supported business growth and new jobs while vigorously enforcing our Development Code,” he stated.

In addition, Spell noted that he served for five years on the San Marcos Historic Preservation Commission, including two years as chair. “During that time we initiated and adopted ‘My Historic SMTX,' a comprehensive historic resources survey that our city uses to make informed decisions on historic preservation. We also designated the Old African American Baptist Church on MLK Drive as a local historic landmark, recognizing its particular importance to our community’s shared heritage,” he stated.

“I am running to work with everyone for the overall good of our community. I have been blessed to discover San Marcos, to have made this town my home, and be welcomed by our community with open arms,' he stated.