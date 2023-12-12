Spend holidays with historic twists

The holidays are in full swing, and in true Texan fashion, we’re doing things big! The Texas Historical Commission has announced several family- friendly events throughout the season that will be sure to lift the spirits of any history buff.

On Dec. 16 at the Goodnight Ranch State Historic Site in south Austin, revelers can take home their own personal, hand-made reminder of the magnificent stainedglass windows featured at the site. Programs are offered for kids and adults; children can make a tissue paper ornament, while the 3 p.m. event will use real stained glass and be led by a master craftsman. At this adult-only presentation, reservations are required, and the cost will be $20. The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. programs are free and open to all ages.

Also on Dec. 16, out at Fort McKavett State Historic Site in Fort McKavett, - about 50 miles from San Angelo - guests can join the soldiers and experience the holiday season on the Texas frontier! See how members of the United States Army and citizens of West Texas celebrated Christmas on an isolated military post in the Texas Hill Country. Activities include historical Christmas vignettes, craft making, Christmas tea, caroling and pictures with Saint Nicholas.

The fun doesn’t stop there! At the Kreische Brewery State Historic Site in La Grange, the grounds will be transformed with beautiful holiday lights Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16 and 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. While walking the trail, guests can explore living history programs at the Kreische House and enjoy live music, holiday refreshments, visits with Santa, crafts, and more.

Close to Houston at San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site, the festivities take on a different look on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas was much different for settlers in Mexican Texas than what most of us experience in our modern lives. The day’s activities will be aimed at history lovers and families. They include two short presentations on religion and reflections on the Christmas season in Mexican Texas; readings of “Legend of the Poinsettia” and poinsettia papercraft activities for kids; and baked goods and refreshments at the outdoor oven in the Villa de Austin historic townsite exhibit.

At Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site in West Columbia, step back in time Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. See the feather tree, learn about toys popular for gift giving during this period, and view the dining room table set for a sumptuous holiday feast. Relax outside and enjoy the beverage of the season, wassail, and Christmas cookies. Victorian Santa will also be available for photos.

To see a full list of upcoming holiday events, visit the full events calendar. Many of our state historic sites offer unique gifts made by artisans across Texas. The THC is pleased to share this online holiday gift guide to assist those looking for something special.

The THC manages 38 state historic sites, the Texas Heritage Trails Program, the Texas Main Street Program, and many more heritage tourism and historic preservation initiatives across the state. For more information, visit thc.texas. gov.