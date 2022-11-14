Splash Coworking takes part in Entrepreneurship Week 2022

Splash Coworking is set to take part in Global Entrepreneurship Week by hosting a week full of events.

Global Entrepreneurship Week began Monday. Splash events include the annual 1Million Cups Greater SMTX Town Hall, Women Entrepreneur Week Series with Texas State University and Texas South-West SBDC Network. The week will conclude with a Global Fireside Chat with Greater San Marcos Partnership and multiple Global partners.

“GEW is that one time a year where the global connection between entrepreneurs and community is largely felt,” said Carina Boston Pinales, Central Texas GEW Community Organizer. “The relatable journeys shared during GEW from entrepreneurs across the world and locally unites entrepreneurism.”

Events will take place locally in the San Marcos area, visit Splash Coworking or Global Entrepreneurship Network — genglobal.org — to find official events happening during the week.

Attending the hosted events, with options of in person and virtual, will connect the Central Texas entrepreneurial ecosystem with others locally and globally. These events bring seasoned entrepreneurs, new entrepreneurs, and those curious about starting a business alike together. Wrapping up the week on Nov. 18, Splash will host a series of fireside chats with Global partners spotlighting the UAE, Bali, and Central Asia.

GEW is an international movement, powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, dedicated to making it possible for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company. Each November, GEW celebrates and empowers millions of entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world. GEW is hosted in Central Texas by the area Community Organizer, Splash Coworking.

This year marks 15 years of GEW celebrations and activities. The campaign launched in 2008 with 77 countries participating. Activities will take place in 200 countries during 2022 GEW.

To view a complete list of events, national campaigns and participating organizations, or to learn more about Global Entrepreneurship Week, visit www.gew.co. Join the conversation online using #GEW2022.

Events

Home Buying Class Featuring Ramika Adams, Rebecca Manz and Jessica Ramos — Live in San Marcos on Tuesday.

Women Entrepreneur Week: Building a Better Team — Virtual on Tuesday.

1 Million Cups Greater SMTX Town Hall — Live on Wednesday

Women Entrepreneur Week: Visual Marketing Through Canva — Virtual on Wednesday

Women Entrepreneur Week: How to navigate government and non-profit procurement — Virtual on Wednesday

Women Entrepreneur Week: Planning an Exit Strategy for Your Business — Virtual on Thursday

Women Entrepreneur Week: Leading Change: The role of Responsible Decision-Making — Virtual on Thursday

A Global Fireside Chat — Virtual on Friday.

