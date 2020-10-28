SPOOKY SQUARE: San Marcos Art League's Art Scared brings Halloween to downtown

The San Marcos Art League kicked off its inaugural Art Scared on the Square in downtown San Marcos on Saturday.

Over 50 elementary, middle and high school students along with moms, dads and grandparents in tow, participated in the free public art installation that will remain up until the first week of November.

Preregistered participants arrived at appointed times for a preassigned spot on a window to a business on the Square. Each child was provided with a novelty tote bag filled with a personal art kit that included paint, brushes, hand sanitizer, water, and a palette to mix paint with. Insomnia Cookies also provided cookies for all.

“Aside from providing 52 area kids with a safe, fun, and creative outlet during this challenging time,” said Nancy Brown, event organizer. “More than 50 pretty amazing works of art are on display for the public to enjoy through the Halloween holiday.”

Alongside the personal art kits each participant was provided, prizes were awarded as follows:

Elementary Age:

• 1st Place: Mermaid- Maya King - home school

• 2nd Place: Halloween Landscape - McKayla Lopez- Bowie Elementary

• 3rd Place Tie: COVID Cauldron - Ruby Putegenat - Crockett Elementary

• 3rd Place Tie: Dragon - Mercedes Ramos Butts- Crockett Elementary

Middle School Age:

• 1st Place: Halloween Scene - Elizabeth Kaufman - Barton Middle School

• 2nd Place: Sassy Witch - Ariana Miranda- Goodnight Middle School

High School Age:

• 1st Place: Witch on Bloody Broom- Erica Smith - San Marcos High School

• 2nd Place: Mermaid - Natalia Torres - SMHS

• 3rd Place: Michael Meyers - Philomena Mazzarese

SMAL teamed up with local schools, the Downtown Association of San Marcos, and San Marcos Main Street to bring the free, fun, and creative event to town.

The Halloween event was made possible through the generous support of the primary sponsors, H-E-B and the Greater San Marcos Partnership. In addition, Calaboose Museum, Main Street, Mermaid Society SMTX, the Insurance Agency of San Marcos, Central Texas Ballet, Rick’s Lock and Key, Gumby’s and SOAR provided support for the prizes.

The artworks range in subject and show a great deal of talent among our young citizens.

The window displays are on each side of the Square and will remain up through the first week of November.