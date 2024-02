Thursday, Feb. 15 was National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. Campuses across Hays County showed their appreciation to their SRO. The Sheriff's Office thanked the local districts for'going above and beyond' and 'showing some love' for their SROs. 'The SRO’s value their positions within the schools that provide them the opportunity to bond with the kids and faculty, as well as keeping the school safe.' Photos courtesy of the Hays County Sheriff's Office