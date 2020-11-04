Standridge up for confirmation as SMPD Chief at council meeting

The San Marcos City Council will vote on whether to confirm Stan Standridge as SMPD Chief of Police in its meeting Wednesday.

After a long interview process, City Manager Bert Lumbreras made his appointment of the current Abilene Chief of Police for head of the San Marcos Police Department.

If confirmed, Standridge’s appointment will become effective Nov. 16.

The city council will also approve the resolution and letter from city council supporting the efforts of Dr. Maria Garza on behalf of the Indigenous Cultures Institute and the Miakan-Garza Band of the Coahuiltecan People to repatriate and rebury the remains of three of their ancestors in possession of the University of Texas.

Staff will provide an update on Sights and Sounds and councilmembers will discuss a funding request for holiday lights in the Plaza Park and downtown square. The council approved $80,000 for Sights and Sound as allocated in the FY 2021 budget.

The councilmembers will also continue to review and consider applications from residents for serving on the Comprehensive Plan Rewrite Steering Committee.

They will also appoint a third city representative to the Core Four Task Force which advises the Core Four Policy group, which recently became the central citywide youth services coordination effort.

There will also be discussion over two Ethics Commission Recommendations; requiring yearly ethics trainings for appointed and elected city officials and city board and commission members, and requiring disclosure of an interest in real property occupied by a city official or a family member as a residence.

Later the council will receive an update from staff and consider referring the Sustainability Committee Strategic Initiative Ordinance changes for irrigation systems and turf grass requirements to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The council will also receive a staff update on the Blanco Gardens Utilities Project including drainage improvements.

In other business the city council will consider approving a change in service to the agreement with Conversant, LLC increasing the amount by $50,000 for the creation of a digital advertising campaign to promote tourism in San Marcos for a total contract of $200,000.