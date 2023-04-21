Stars Over Wimberley Benefit Concert Series is an exciting new program created to showcase Texas musical artists and support the Robert Moreman Memorial Scholarship Program for creative graduating Wimberley high school seniors, while bringing cultural enrichment to our community.

The inaugural concert, scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, features songwriter Slaid Cleaves, with Sam Downing opening.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the intimate 100-seat Wimberley Players’ theatre at 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley. For more information and ticket details, visit https:// starsoverwimberley.org Americana/folk songwriter, humorist, and poignant storyteller Slaid Cleaves consistently delivers songs that strike people's hearts and become part of their lives. At the concert, Slaid will sing songs from his recently released recording, Together Through the Dark.

Proceeds from this series of concerts will benefit the awarding of scholarships to graduates of Wimberley High School and the Katherine Ann Porter School.