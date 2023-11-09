State approved 13 of 14 Constitutional Amendments

Hays County only voted in favor of 11 amendments

For the Uniform Election held Tuesday, Nov. 7, including the Constitutional Amendment and local jurisdictions elections for county, the Hays County Election Office has posted the following unofficial results. In the city of San Marcos, voters re-elected Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott to serve another term on the City Council. (See article below.)

In the city of Kyle, the race for mayor was won by incumbent Mayor Travis Mitchell, who received 1,173 votes representing 51.33% of total votes cast.

Other mayoral candidates included Yvonne Flores-Cale with 623 votes and 27.26%; Linda Tenorio, with 335 votes and 14.66%; and Robert Ferguson with 154 votes and 6.74%. Also for the city of Kyle, Robert Rizo was elected to City Council, District 2 with 577 votes. He ran without opposition.

In the city’s other race for Kyle City Council, District 4, Lauralee Harris is declared the unofficial winner, beating Jake Webb, Marc McKinney and Claudia Zapata. Harris received 284 votes and 31.59%; Webb had 204 votes; McKinney had 155 votes; and Zapata had 256 votes.

In voters easily approved Propositions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, although the vote here was closer. Also passed were Propositions 8, 9, 11 and 14. Hays County voters rejected Propositions 10, 12 and 13. Statewide, voters approved all but one of the 14 Propositions on the ballot, rejecting Proposition 13. Proposition 1 requires state and local governments to provide evidence that regulation of generally accepted farming and ranching practices is needed to protect the public from danger. This passed statewide with 80% and 1,594,867 votes, and 394,207 against.

PROPOSITION 1, PASSED

Requires that state and local governments provide evidence that regulation of some accepted farming and ranching practices is needed to protect the public from danger.

STATE

For: 1,167,731 %: 63 Against: 700,512 %: 37 HAYS COUNTY For: 10,630 %: 65.87 Against: 5,508 %: 34.13

PROPOSITION 2, PASSED

Allows for cities and counties to exempt child care providers from property taxes on any facility used to run a child care business.

STATE

For: 1,253,809 80% Against: 394,207 20% HAYS COUNTY For: 10,723 %: 67.43 Against: 5,180 %: 32.57

PROPOSITION 3, PASSED

Requires that lawmakers ask voters for authorization before they could impose any new state taxes on residents that would be based on net worth or wealth.

STATE

For: 1,359,376 69% Against: 596,914 31% HAYS COUNTY For: 9,083 %: 56.95 Against: 6,865 %: 43.05

PROPOSITION 4, PASSED

Allows the state to spend $18 billion on property tax cuts for homeowners and businesses, cut school districts’ tax rates and enact other tax changes. This proposition passed statewide with 84% of the vote.

STATE For: 1,665,707 84% Against: 307,994 16% HAYS COUNTY For: 13,742 %: 85.60 Against: 2,312 %: 14.40

PROPOSITION 5, PASSED

Authorizes the state to create the Texas University Fund, a $3.9 billion endowment to help what are termed emerging research universities across the state to enhance their research capabilities.

STATE

For: 1,244,218 64% Against: 709,553 36% HAYS COUNTY For: 10,804 %: 67.89 Against: 5,110 %: 32.11

PROPOSITION 6, PASSED

Creates a water fund administered by the Texas Water Development Board to support various projects that include fixing Texas' aging, deteriorating pipes, acquiring additional water sources and mitigating water loss.

STATE

For: 1,522,070 77% Against: 444,628 23% HAYS COUNTY For: 13,415 %: 83.62 Against: 2,628 %: 16.38

PROPOSITION 7, PASSED

Creates an energy fund allowing officials to distribute loans and grants to companies with the purpose of building new natural gas-fueled power plants.

STATE

For: 1,286,112 66% Against: 677,259 34% HAYS COUNTY For: 8,716 %: 54.42 Against: 7,299 %: 45.58 PROPOSITION 8, PASSED

Creates a broadband infrastructure fund in the state where $1.5 billion is to be allocated to expand internet availability in Texas, in areas where approximately 7 million people now lack access.

STATE

For: 1,352,078 69% Against: 602,324 31% HAYS COUNTY For: 11,689 %: 73.37 Against: 4,243 %: 26.63

PROPOSITION 9, PASSED

Provides certain categories of retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks.

STATE

For: 1,663,516 84% Against: 324,783 16% HAYS COUNTY For: 13,867 %: 85.80 Against: 2,295 %: 14.20

PROPOSITION 10, REJECTED

Exempting school districts, cities and counties from collecting property taxes on the value of equipment and inventory held by medical and biomedical product manufacturers. STATE For: 1,076,752 56% Against: 856,932 44% HAYS COUNTY For: 7,058 %: 44.74 Against: 8,718 %: 55.26

PROPOSITION 11, PASSED

Permits conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by property taxes to fund recreational development and improvement. Eleven Texas counties are already authorized to do this.

STATE

For: 1,167,731 63% Against: 700,512 37% HAYS COUNTY For: 10,646 %: 69.29 Against: 4718 %: 30.71

PROPOSITION 12, PASSED

Abolishes Galveston County’s office of the county treasurer, an office that exists in other Texas counties.

STATE

For: 955,287 54% Against: 824,719 46% HAYS COUNTY For: 6,688 %: 46.75 Against: 7,618 %: 53.25

PROPOSITION 13, REJECTED

Increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 75 to 79 and the minimum retirement age from 70 to 75.

State rejected this proposition that would permit judges to retire at a later age. Barely over one-third of Texans voted in favor of it.

STATE

For: 737,148 38% Against: 1,201 62% HAYS COUNTY For: 6,262 %: 39.90 Against: 9,434 %: 60.10

PROPOSITION 14, HAYS COUNTY, PASSED

Creating a centennial parks conservation fund to invest more than $1 billion to create and improve state parks.

STATE

For: 1,483,197 76% Against: 470,967 24% HAYS COUNTY For: 12,935 %: 80.97 Against: 3,040 %: 19.03