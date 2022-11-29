State Highway 21 closure to take place this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation will close a portion of State Highway 21 this weekend.

SH21 will be shut down in both directions between State Highway 80 and FM 1966, starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday and stretching through Monday at 5 a.m. Crews will set beams for the new bridge along the FM 110 extension.

Traffic will detour using FM 1966 and FM 1984.

Work was previously postponed after weather conditions caused this part of the project to be delayed. Work this weekend is all weather permitting.