Step back in time with 47th annual Heritage Home Tour

The Heritage Association of San Marcos is hosting the 47th Annual Heritage Home Tour, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, 2024. This year, in a return to its pre-pandemic format, tour goers will again be able to view renovated private homes over the two day period. But in keeping with this year’s theme “Vintage Bungalows on Old Buggy Trails,” there will also be roadside docents pointing out overlooked outdoor relics from the rich history of this beloved Central Texas town.

Nestled within the seven historic districts in San Marcos are old hitching rails, carriage steps and carriage turns along winding streets that began as dirt horse trails. They serve as silent witnesses to the vibrant life of the town in its earliest years, just waiting to share their stories with you.

This unique tour features six vintage properties, each with its own unique charm and historical significance. Along the roads between them, you’ll find costumed docents armed with stories and fun facts that they will share right through your car window. Top off the day with a five-minute ride “out west” of town where you can browse two beautiful contemporary show houses in La Cima.

This year’s experience doesn’t end with history and architecture. This is also a gastronomic tour. Indulge in delectable treats along the way. Start with gourmet coffee and fragrant breakfast pastries at the first stop, the newly renovated and refurbished Charles S. Cock House-Museum, join a tempting raffle and then pick out something wonderful and homemade at the bake sale.

At the fifth stop, enjoy lemonade and cookies in the hillside garden as you listen to live classical music. And when you come to Wonder World’s 1903 rock cabin, you’ll hear colorful stories from this iconic park’s 120 years with an ice cream cone in hand.

Tickets for the event are available now for $25 per person in advance, either online at www.heritagesanmarcos. org, at the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce office or from Heritage Association board members. Don’t wait until the day of the tour when prices increase to $30. Seize this opportunity to immerse yourself in the heritage of San Marcos while supporting preservation efforts and maintenance of historic properties.

Articles with more details on each property will be featured in the local media in the coming weeks. Plan now to share this time with the Heritage Association as they celebrate the past, present and future during this 47th Annual Home Tour, when history will again come to life in the heart of San Marcos.