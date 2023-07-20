Steps renewing Medicaid for older adults, people with disabilities

Older adults and people with disabilities who are on Medicaid (and their authorized representatives) should be on the lookout for important notices from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) about their Medicaid renewal.

Renewal packets are being sent out in phases. Renewal notices are being mailed in a yellow envelope with “Action Required” printed in red. People who opted to go paperless will receive a notice through their Your Texas Benefits account at yourtexasbenefits.com.

If you received a renewal packet, it’s important that you fill out and return the packet to HHSC so you don’t lose coverage or have a gap in coverage. Contact HHSC as soon as possible to report any changes, such as contact information or household changes, and make sure your address is updated to continue receiving all official HHSC notices.

If you need support completing or submitting your renewal notice, call 2-1-1 or visit a local HHSC office or community partner. To find one, visit yourtexasbenefits. com and click on Find an Office, or call 2-1-1 and choose option 2 after picking a language.

If you didn’t receive a renewal packet, you can still check your renewal status by logging into yourtexasbenefits.com or calling 2-1-1 and choosing option 2.

Once you turn in your renewal packet, HHSC will review your application and may ask for missing information. People who remain eligible will receive a notaice from HHSC stating your Medicaid benefits are renewed. If you’re no longer eligible, HHSC will determine if there are other HHSC health care programs available to you.

Watch out for potential scams. HHSC will never charge you or ask for money to help you apply for Medicaid. Confirm you’re talking to an HHSC representative before discussing financial information.

The best way to stay updated on benefits, including Medicaid, is to create an account on yourtexasbenefits.com. You can view your account information, update your contact information, submit a renewal and respond to requests from HHSC through the portal. You can also sign up for text and email alerts and reminders to stay informed about your renewal.

Learn more on the HHSC End of Continuous Medicaid Coverage webpage, tinyurl. com/3y9364uc.