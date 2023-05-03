Storytime at the library and so much more

When the kids are bouncing off the walls, it is time to help them get some energy out. But as the remnants of spring burn off into the heat of a Texas summer, there is only so much time you can spend pushing the swings at Children’s Park before it is time to get indoors.

The San Marcos Public Library has got you covered – both figuratively and literally.

“We do over 100 programs,” Suzanne Sanders, manager of programs and out each for the San Marcos Public Library, said. “So we have programs for every age group from adults to teens to toddlers.”

On Tuesday, families gathered at the library for the weekly Storytime program. It is more than just a book reading. Each book, like the bestselling children’s picture book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, has its own energizer dance or choreographed action to keep the kids engaged and moving.

“We have a mix of toddlers and preschoolers,” Sanders said. “I have age appropriate literature for all ages and read those. Today we had trees as our as our theme because of the recent Earth Day and just we need trees. They’re just fun.”

Storytime is held every Tuesday for 30 minutes at both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a opportunity for some hands one play afterwards. But it is far from just the toddlers that get to enjoy the library. There are recurring programs like Library Book Club or the Gardener’s Lunch Break. There are also one-off special events like last night’s Star Wars Trivia, which leads into Star Wars Day on May 4, because “May the fourth be with you.”

“We have Baby Time programs and chess for all ages,” Sanders said. “We have jewelry clubs. We have art classes. We have mental health awareness classes. We have a little bit of everything.”

For a calendar of programs, visit sanmarcostx. gov/library.