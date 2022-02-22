Strong cold front to blow through Wednesday

While those in San Marcos and the surrounding area have gotten a taste of warm and sunny weather these past couple of days, temperatures are expected to change quite a bit as the colder conditions come as the week continues.

“As we get into Wednesday, it’s going to be one of these situations where the high temperature probably occurs early in the day and it gets progressively cooler or stays about the same throughout the day. So temperatures kind of falling or staying cold Wednesday, down into the mid-40s,” said Eric Platt, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio Texas.

With the changes in temperature, there is also a 40 to 50% chance of light rain on Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’ll have to worry about any wintry precipitation during the daytime hours on Wednesday. But around sunset, or shortly thereafter, the temperature will start to fall pretty quickly,” Platt said.

Freezing rain could start to develop Wednesday evening all the way into Thursday morning, then potentially again Thursday night into Friday morning.

“At that point, that’s getting pretty far out in the forecast to really hone in on the details,” Platt said. “But there’s certainly another round might be possible, but your area will be right on the edge of what we think might occur.”

Platt further mentioned that folks should check road conditions before heading out and be advised that bridges and overpasses are the first to see any kind of problems with any kind of icing.

“I think just the main thing is for folks to be prepared. Winter isn’t over yet and you know, these warm temperatures [on Tuesday] might kind of rule some people into thinking that maybe [Wednesday] will be okay,” Platt said. “But you know, we go from highs in the mid-80s down into the mid-40s, that’s quite a significant temperature change.”

For additional information and area weather updates, visit the National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio Texas website at https://www.weather.gov/ewx/.