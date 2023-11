Dr. Mario Garza and Maria Rocha, of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, spoke to the SMCISD Hernandez fifth graders on Monday, Nov. 13. Dr. Garza highlighted the important historical contributions indigenous people and cultures have had to society and answered many questions. The Indigenous Cultures Institute was founded in 2006 by members of the Miakan/Garza Band, a Coahuiltecan tribe in San Marcos that still practices traditional ceremonies and maintains long-held family ties.

Photo bySMCISD