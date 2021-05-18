Students reap honors at San Marcos Academy awards program

Numerous academic, fine arts, athletics and student life awards were presented to San Marcos Academy students May 7 at the annual Academy Awards program.

Four SMA cadets received the Superior Cadet Award, the highest award for merit presented to students the Corps of Cadets program. Cited for being the most outstanding cadets in their respective grade levels were senior Doyce Gore, junior Conner Irwin, sophomore Ella Burton, and freshman Layton Schawe.

The SMA Alumni Award for Distinguished Service is presented each year by the Alumni Association to deserving underclassmen who display All-Around Excellence. This year’s recipients were Bryce Harper and Danielle Davis, sixth grade; Jake Squires and Ella Gomez, seventh grade; Benjamin Pennington and Athena Christensen, eighth grade; Layton Schawe and Gabby Barrientos, ninth grade; Zach Christensen and Joyce Njabi, tenth grade; and Conner Irwin and Catarina Vazquez, eleventh grade.

Recipients of the San Marcos Academy Alumni Award for Distinguished Service are (front) Danielle Davis, Bryce Harper, Jake Squires, Ella Gomez, Benjamin Pennington, Athena Christensen,

(back) Layton Schawe, Zach Christensen, Conner Irwin, Joyce Njabi, Catarina Vazquez and Gabby Barrientos. Photo by Marcus McDonald

Residential Life Awards were presented to students who excelled in the SMA boarding program. Recipients were freshmen Justin Mock and Elli Hao; sophomores Andrew Solares and Charlotte Ballou; juniors Josh Okikiolu and Ela Yigibalom; and seniors Enclesio Maquina and Chloe Zarecor.

Four of the Academy’s outstanding athletes were recognized by the Athletic Department. The Mike Kipp Christian Athlete of the Year awards went to Emily Glosson and Evan Schawe. The Mannie Foster Female Athlete of the Year was Arden Moczygemba. Receiving the Male Athlete of the Year Award was Gino Dipollino, who also earned the Bob Jennings Athletic Director’s Award for consistent display of character, effort, teamwork and attitude.

Receiving the Academy’s top athletic awards were Evan Schawe, Arden Moczygemba, Emily Glosson and Gino Dipollino. Photo by Marcus McDonald

In the fine arts area, Frankie Blair was given the Outstanding Artist Award in recognition of creativity, personal expression and dedication. Blair also received the Director’s Choice Award for excellence in and dedication to theatre arts. The Theatre Department’s Rising Star Awards went to Ili Sommerlatte and Andrew Longoria.

Outstanding band members in grades 6-12 received the Director’s Choice Award for Band. They included Melanie Irwin, Claire Covington, Lauren Hurst, Gabby Barrientos, Ili Sommerlatte, Catarina Vazquez, Bonnie Dai and Arden Moczygemba.

The Patrick Gilmore Award, a national honor given to outstanding band members, was presented to senior Logan Lucas. The John Philip Sousa Award, also a national award, was presented to senior Andrew Longoria as the top band student in the SMA program.

The Larry Roberts Memorial Award, presented to a deserving student of history, went to senior Victoria Polhemus.

Twelve seniors were recognized for receiving merit scholarships from both local organizations and from colleges and universities. The total amount of scholarship offers received to date for the Class of 2021 is valued at $1,374,900. Scholarship recipients include Hannah Bennett, Patrick Blackstone, Bonnie Dai, Gino Dipollino, Adachi Emelogu-Obioma, Emily Glosson, Chimdi Ihediwa, Logan Lucas, Victoria Polhemus, Evan Schawe, Max Watson and Mackenzie Young.

A number of students in Middle and Upper School were named to the Honor Roll and Gilt Edge Honor Roll. Those who qualified for the Gilt Edge Honor Roll for both the fall and spring semesters were presented with an academic medal and included Gabby Barrientos, Claire Covington, Nmachi Emelogu-Obioma, Ella Gomez, Logan Lucas, Evan Schawe, Layton Schawe, Gracyn Seydler and Cherry Vasquez.

Also announced at the program were Mr. and Miss SMA, Gino Dipollino and Bonnie Dai.