Student leaders from across San Marcos CISD met for their monthly Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Students received presentations from multiple architects–Raymond Castilla of Stantec; Barry Nebhut of VLK Architects; and Koleman Uresti, of Perkins &amp; Will–who discussed several projects related to SMCISD’s 2023 Bond. Castilla discussed information regarding the new Natatorium project at San Marcos High School. Nebhut shared ongoing discussions regarding bond-funded projects at SMHS, while Uresti highlighted projects slated for Goodnight and Miller middle schools, and SMCISD’s elementary and pre-kindergarten schools. The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council is in its fourth year. Students on the council are nominated by their principals.
STUDENTS AT WORK

Fri, 11/17/2023 - 12:00am
Friday, November 17, 2023

