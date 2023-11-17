STUDENTS AT WORK

Student leaders from across San Marcos CISD met for their monthly Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Students received presentations from multiple architects–Raymond Castilla of Stantec; Barry Nebhut of VLK Architects; and Koleman Uresti, of Perkins & Will–who discussed several projects related to SMCISD’s 2023 Bond. Castilla discussed information regarding the new Natatorium project at San Marcos High School. Nebhut shared ongoing discussions regarding bond-funded projects at SMHS, while Uresti highlighted projects slated for Goodnight and Miller middle schools, and SMCISD’s elementary and pre-kindergarten schools. The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council is in its fourth year. Students on the council are nominated by their principals.

Photo by SMCISD