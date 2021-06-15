The Summer in the Park concert series is back with free concerts every Thursday through August 12. Above, The Georges performed on June 10. San Marcans crowded San Marcos Plaza Park to join the fun. Daily Record photos by Colton Ashabranner
SUMMER FANFARE: Summer in the Park free concert series continues Thursday
The Summer in the Park is underway with two concerts in the books. The free concert series continues every Thursday through August 12.
Shelley King will perform Thursday followed by Brave Combo to close out the month. In July, Aztex will kick off the month’s performances followed by Sue Foley, Bob Livingston, Del Castillo and Dale Watson.
Jeff Plankenhorn will be the penultimate act on August 5 with Bruce Robinson and Kelly Willis rounding out the concert series on August 12.
Each concert runs from 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcomed to arrive early to enjoy the park.
The free concert series is produced by the San Marcos Performing Arts Association — a grassroots, all-volunteer, nonprofit 501c3 organization — in partnership with the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation department.