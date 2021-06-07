As summer heat arrives, city now accepting fan drive donations

As the summer months continue and temperatures rise, San Marcos residents can help their neighbors cool off by contributing to the City of San Marcos’ fan donation drive.

The city recently announced that it is partnering with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas to accept fan donations aimed to help those who do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the summer months.

Those interested in help are asked to donate new, 20-inch box fans and 12-inch or larger oscillating fans, the city said. Additionally, cash or check donations will also be accepted with all contributions being used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need.

The city said donations will be accepted at all five San Marcos Fire Department stations. Donations will also be accepted during normal business hours at the San Marcos Electric Utility Office.

Donation Drop-off Locations

Fire Station 1, 114 E. Hutchison St.

Fire Station 2, 205 Flint Ridge Road

Fire Station 3, 2420 Hunter Road

Fire Station 4, Fire Station 4, 1404 Wonder World Dr.

Fire Station 5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Electric Utility Office, 1040 N Highway 123

Donations will be accepted through Friday, July 2. For more information, contact San Marcos Electric Utility at 512-393-8300.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos