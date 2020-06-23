Summerfest’s annual children’s patriotic costume contest goes virtual

The city’s annual Summerfest children’s patriotic costume contest has gone virtual this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of San Marcos will accept photos until Friday and voting will take place on the Community Services Facebook page — facebook.com/smtxcs — from 8 a.m. on July 1 until 11:59 p.m. on July 5. Those wishing to participate can submit photos by emailing jmach@sanmarcosstx.gov by Friday at 5 p.m.

The city states that one winner will be selected and will receive a prize pack, which includes a pass to Wonder World Cave and Adventure parks. The winner will be determined by the most likes on photos posted on the Community Service Facebook page. The winner will be notified by email on July 6.

The virtual contest is sponsored by San Marcos Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the City of San Marcos.

Two upcoming camps canceled

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that its Summer Fun and Discovery Camp have been canceled.

Both programs were previously scheduled to start on July 13 but have been suspended for the year.

The city said those who have registered for the programs will be notified and will receive a full refund.