Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

SummerFest fireworks show set for July 4; City calls for patriotic costume contest entries

Tue, 06/22/2021 - 6:40pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Although the festival and concert won’t be held this year, the 41st annual SummerFest fireworks show is still slated for Sunday, July 4, the City of San Marcos recently announced. 

Additionally, San Marcos residents are invited to submit photo entries for the virtual Children’s Patriotic Costume Contest. Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 and they can be sent to jmach@sanmarcostx.gov. Entries will be posted on the SMTX Community Services Facebook page with the winner determined by popular vote.

The July 4 fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. from the Bobcat Stadium West Parking Lot located behind H-E-B. The city said community members are encouraged to park and view the show from the following locations: City Park, the San Marcos Activity Center, the Public Library and Bobcat Stadium.

The city said patriotic music will be simulcast on 89.9 FM KTSW. SummerFest is sponsored by the City of San Marcos, with assistance from the San Marcos Lions Club, San Marcos Convention and Visitor Bureau and San Marcos Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

For more information about SummerFest and a full list of contest guidelines, visit SummerfestSMTX.com. 

Information provided by the City of San Marcos

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021