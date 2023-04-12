Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council takes part in April meeting

The Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council met for its April meeting where it discussed ways to address concerns occurring at school.

Student leaders from across San Marcos CISD’s campuses gathered at San Marcos High School’s library to identify solutions to several concerns at their respective schools during an hour-long meeting on Monday, April 10. Topics raised were inconsistent dress code enforcement, drug usage, low student attendance, student laptops not being taken care of, and lack of student motivation at school.

The students were divided into groups and worked together to address one of the five concerns. Students were asked to define the problem; analyze the problem; brainstorm creative solutions; and select the best solution(s).

Multiple groups addressed concerns regarding the dress code. Students suggested equal enforcement between male and female students as a way to consistently enforce the dress code and suggested the potential establishment of uniforms.

Superintendent, Dr. Michael Cardona told the students he welcomed their dress code feedback and would bring these concerns and solutions to the dress code committee.

Several groups also raised concerns regarding drug usage in schools. Students suggested more cameras, clear backpacks, and even detectors could help address this issue.

Dr. Cardona told the leadership council their solutions were heard, and the district is continuously working to solve the issue.

During the upcoming May meeting, the leadership council will address the topics of low student attendance, student laptop etiquette, and how to help students remain consistently motivated in regard to their academic coursework.

The monthly meeting ended with a pizza lunch and updates from Superintendent, Dr. Michael Cardona.

The Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council is in its third year. Students on the council were nominated by their principals. Each elementary school has two fifth-grade representatives. Each secondary campus is given two representatives per grade. The purpose of the council is for members to learn and grow their leadership skills as well as serve as an advisory board to the superintendent.