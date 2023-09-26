Survey to gauge city's grant fund status

The city of Kyle has announced that it is asking its residents to take a Community Needs Assessment Survey, that is available for access now through Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to officials, Kyle has been identified as a potential Entitlement Community, as designated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its Community Development Block Grant program.

The CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to entitled cities and counties, in an effort to develop viable urban communities.

This development is meant to provide in part for decent housing and a suitable living environment in communities served by grant funding, and through the expansion of economic opportunities, for principally low and moderate-income persons.

As part of this process, the city is currently preparing a 5-year Consolidated Plan that includes community participation, officials stated. The Community Needs Assessment Survey is the first step in the community engagement process. The survey is a principle component of the engagement aspect of the city's effort to secure this important funding stream.

Residents can take the survey in person by visiting the Planning Department at City Hall, in English or Spanish. Residents may also complete the survey online going to the link provided, also with the option of completing the survey in English or Spanish. On Thursday, Oct. 26, the city will host a Needs Assessment Community Workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. at Kyle City Hall, 100 W Center. For more information, visit https:// www.cityofkyle.com/planning/ community-development- block-grant.