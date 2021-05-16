Susan Hanson to share SM River underwater photos with SMTX Rotary

Susan Hanson is a familiar sight on and under the San Marcos River. She regularly dons her wetsuit to photograph river fish, plants, turtles and whatever else comes her way. Her images have won many photo awards. She shares some of them on Wednesday, May 19 at noon with the Rotary Club of San Marcos. The virtual meeting takes place on Zoom and visitors are welcome. Email smtxrotary@gmail.com to request the zoom link.

In addition to underwater photography, Hanson also regularly canoes on the San Marcos and other Central Texas rivers and photographs birds in parks, wildlife refuges and other nesting sites all over Texas. Her many bird photographs elicit enthusiastic reactions on Facebook and Instagram.

Before retiring at the end of 2017, she taught English at Texas State, including an honors course on nature writing. She has presented her own nature writing at conferences around the country, as well as twice in South Africa. Her work has also appeared in numerous periodicals, such as Southwestern American Literature, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Northern Lights, and Earth Spirit.

Before teaching, Hanson spent 20-years as a journalist at the San Marcos Record, serving as a feature writer, columnist, and book reviewer.

Originally from Uvalde, Susan grew up in Bay City and moved to San Marcos in 1971, to attend the University. She is married Larry Hanson and they have one daughter together.

Rotary is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, and nonreligious service organization. The San Marcos Club celebrates its 100th Anniversary on Dec. 1, 2021.

•Submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos