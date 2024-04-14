Suspect dead in officer involved shooting

A man was killed in an officer involved shooting with the San Marcos Police Department on the night of Thursday, April 11. As of the time of press, the deceased individual had not been identified.

According to a press release from the city of San Marcos, a call was made to 911 around 9:30 p.m. from two men who said a man was following them while they were walking near East Hopkins Street and Cheatham Street.

The callers reported that the man followed them from a convenience store on Cheatham Street into a neighborhood nearby. They told dispatchers the man following them displayed two large knives and threatened them with the weapons. The man was described as a shorter black male in his 20s wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants. The man walked away from the scene when the men being followed called 911.

Officers in the area located a man fitting the suspect’s description at approximately 10:33 p.m. after he had returned to the convenience store on Cheatham Street. The suspect and the officer walked outside of the store. Once outside, the suspect ran across Hopkins Street, then across Thorpe Lane toward an occupied business.

According to the press release issued by the city of San Marcos, officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the suspect by deploying a Taser. SMPD reported the suspect, wielding a knife with people in the immediate vicinity, continued running toward the occupied business and was shot by San Marcos Police. Officers on scene provided emergency medical aid and the suspect was transported to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division, the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the San Marcos Police Department Office of Professional Conduct are conducting concurrent investigations at this time.