Sustainable Summer Film Series continues Friday with screening of MOTHERLOAD

MOTHERLOAD, a crowdsourced documentary, will be screened Friday night as a part of Keep San Marcos Beautiful and Sustainable San Marcos’ Sustainable Summer Film Series.

The documentary showcases a mother’s quest to understand and promote the cargo bicycle in a gas-powered, digital world. Beginning at 7 p.m., Move SM and Texas State Stelos Scholars Program will be at Friday’s screening where they’ll have interactive booths related to sustainable transportation.

The film will begin at 8:30 p.m. at San Marcos Plaza Park — 401 E. Hopkins St.

“This event is an exciting opportunity for the university’s brightest students to collaborate in a meaningful way with the city, community organizations, and the broader public,” Associate Dean of the Texas State Honors College Peter Tschirhart said.

Free pedicab rides from Movemint Bikes will be available during Friday’s event. Food will be available for purchase from Soulful Creations. A raffle will be held featuring various prizes, including a $200 Xtracycle gift certificate, a Galaxy Bikes swag bag, a Movemint pedicab tour and gift certificates from North Street and Pie Society.

Additionally, City of San Marcos staff will be available to share information regarding the city’s sustainability projects.

“Keep San Marcos Beautiful is excited to partner with these organizations to promote sustainable transportation,” said Amy Thomaides, city Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager. “The San Marcos community has great sustainability resources available, and we encourage community members to come out and explore all of the options.”

Sponsors and partners for the event include: Xtracycle, Galaxy Bikes, Movemint Bike Cab, North Street, Pie Society, Soulful Creations, Simplecity Design and Colorspace Architecture and Urban Design.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on during the screening. For updates, visit the Facebook event page. For more information about the event or to get involved with Keep San Marcos Beautiful, contact Amy Thomaides at athomaides@sanmarcostx.gov.