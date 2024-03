Thomas Romo was arrested for Violating a Protective Order/Bond and Resisting Arrest on Wednesday on Hilliard Road. The Hays County Sheriff's were called for a 'non-criminal' incident just before noon.

Romo had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, 'SWAT was called because Mr. Romo refused to come out of the house.' He was eventually arrested without further incident. Hilliard Road was reopened around 3 p.m.

Daily Record photo by Shannon West