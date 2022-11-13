Sweat returns to Daily Record as Publisher

DAILY RECORD STAFF

Former San Marcos Daily Record reporter Dalton Sweat has returned to the publication as Publisher after nearly a decade running the Wimberley View and Dripping Springs Century News.

“I am so happy to be back in San Marcos,” Sweat said. “As a Texas State graduate, who also grew up in Hays County, I have a deep love for this community. I can’t wait to get involved in the San Marcos community once again. This is also the building I cut my teeth in as a news reporter under the tutelage at first of long-time editor Rowe Ray and subsequently under editors Randy Stevens and Anita Miller. I have such enormous respect for the people that have come before me in this publication’s 110year history, and the efforts that they put forth to keep the community informed. I only hope to be able to carry on their legacy.”

Sweat started his journalism career in San Marcos initially on the radio giving play-by-play broadcasts of the San Marcos Rattler football team for Texas State University’s KTSW Radio. His radio experience continued with coverage of the Texas State Bobcat basketball and baseball teams before moving on to Marble Falls to continue his radio career.

Sweat transitioned into print media as he came to the San Marcos Daily Record initially as a sports reporter under the supervision of Stevens, who was sports editor. Then Publisher Don Moore moved him into the news department under Miller.

San Marcos Publishing, LP, the owner of the San Marcos Daily Record, purchased the Wimberley View and Dripping Springs Century News in March 2014 and sent Sweat to his hometown of Wimberley as the general manager and editor. The small-town newspapers prospered under his leadership including winning multiple statewide awards. With the departure of Lance Winter as the Publisher of San Marcos Publishing, LP, Sweat has been promoted to fill his seat at the helm of the Daily Record.