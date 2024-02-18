Swing More Amore' at the Price Center

On February 25 at 5 p.m., the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band will present a free delightful program of varied styles of songs.

Swing More Amore' will transport you to a time of dance and romance, worldly travels and slight tastes of foreign cuisine. You may leave craving French or Italian, remembering days of love, or stepping out to some smooth tunes.

Compositions will be classical and operatic, flavorful and bold, suave and sincere. There may be sounds of a serenade and possibly an opportunity to show your stuff on the dance floor. As usual the band will have you leaving with a melody in your heart and a smile on your face.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended by contacting the Price Center & Garden at 512-392-2900.