SWORN IN AT SMCISD

Two members of the San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees were sworn in on Monday night. No election was held in the race because there were no challengers after the filing deadline. Top right, State Representative Erin Zwiener swears in her Chief of Staff Juan Miguel Arredondo. He takes the seat that was weld by Mari Salmi. Bottom left, Board President Anne Halsey was sworn in by Alicia Guenther, Executive Associate to the Superintendent. Both were elected to threeyear terms.

Daily Record photo by Shannon West