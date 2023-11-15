Tackling hunger is acknowledged throughout November

The Hays County Food Bank works hard to tackle food insecurity year round, and this holiday season is no different. The Food Bank is providing residents in need with the ingredients necessary to prepare a Thanksgiving meal at home. As some food distribution got underway Monday with a call out for volunteers to pitch in this season, the Hays County Commissioners Court recently proclaimed November 2023 as “Turkeys Tackling Hunger Month.”

According to the court, Hays County Food Bank is a countywide effort to provide food to families with low incomes and those in a food emergency.

“In 2022, Hays County Food Bank provided more than 1,500 meal boxes … filled with turkey and traditional holiday foods that households in need could prepare from the comfort of their own homes,” the proclamation stated. “Hays County Food Bank has officially launched its 17th annual Turkeys Tackling Hunger campaign in an effort to raise funds for this special holiday meal program.

Hays County Food Bank Development Manager Iris Tate said she wanted to thank the court for allowing her the opportunity to speak on the great need in the community.

“I’ve been at the Food Bank for three years now, and I’ve seen over a 200% increase in the clients visiting our distributions,” Tate said. “We had our Monday evening distribution here in San Marcos, and we saw 340 households come during a twohour period.”

Tate said the heightened expense of groceries is plaguing families across the nation.

“You can only imagine how that impacts families that are already struggling on a day to day basis,” Tate said. “Your support is needed now more than ever.”

Hays County citizens can sponsor a family for Thanksgiving for just $30. The court said it is urging members of the community who could afford to do so to consider a donation.

“Hays County wishes to demonstrate our support and commitment to the important work that Hays County Food Bank does throughout the year,” the proclamation stated. “Nobody goes hungry, regardless of income level.”

Hays County Commissioner Precinct-1 Debbie Ingalsbe said she was grateful for the work that the food bank does to help the community.

“I know that there are people and families that find themselves in a situation that we never think that we can be in and they fill that gap,” Ingalsbe said. “I’m just really appreciative for all the work that they do.”

Hays County Commissioner Precinct-2 Michelle Cohen said as a board member for the food bank, she has been able to see the ways in which the bank has been able to assist rural areas of the community and everyone else in need.

Make a donation at this link: haysfoodbank.org/ news-post-3/.