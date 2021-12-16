Taking the Polar Plunge: Kyle Parks & Rec to host annual Polar Bear Splash

The City of Kyle is encouraging all to join as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts the 18th Annual Polar Bear Splash. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at James Adkins Pool, 1100 W. Center St.

“The Polar Bear Splash has been a Kyle tradition since the pool first opened in 2004,” Kyle Parks and Recreation Director Mariana Espinoza said. “It is a great way to kick off the New Year and we are extremely happy to once again invite the community to this annual event.”

The gates to James Adkins Pool will open at 10 a.m. Participants will begin to gather for the splash at 10:25 a.m. and the jump will occur at 10:30 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the event is set to be rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.

Those looking to participate in the Polar Bear Splash can register through Team Sideline at https://teamsideline.com/kyle. Regular registration costs $20 per person and will close on Dec. 31. On-site registrations and late registrations will be accepted for the price of $25 per person.

Registration for the Polar Bear Splash also includes free hot chocolate. Participants must register by Friday, Dec. 9 to receive polar bear apparel. Spectators may enter for free.

In addition to the Polar Bear Splash event, the Love of Go’s Annual 5k Resolution Run will also take place on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. at Gregg-Clarke Park, 1231-1301 W. Center St.

The cost of registration for the 5K Resolution Run is $15 per entry. Registration will close on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and participants must register by Thursday, Dec. 16 to guarantee a Resolution Run shirt. The 1K run is free for all participants.

Those who participate in both the 5K and the Polar Bear Splash will receive a special commemorative item for participating in the Kyle Duathlon. Attendees must register for the 5K and the Polar Bear Splash during the registration process in order to be part of the Kyle Duathlon recognition.

For additional information or to register, visit www.athleteguild.com/running/kyle-tx/2022-resolution-run-by-for-the-love... For more details regarding the Polar Bear Splash, visit www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/2022-kyle-polar-bear-splash.