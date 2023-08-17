Talking county law

The Hays County Criminal Justice Association met for its regular monthly meeting recently, held at the Original Black’s BBQ in San Marcos. Constable Michael Torres served as the chairman in sharing the law enforcement concerns both in Hays County and on the state level. San Marcos Police Department Chief Stan Standridge shared some of the safety procedures that will be in place as the San Marcos CISD school year gets underway this week. The chief also discussed a continuing education and training program available for law enforcement officers called Vincible. Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler updated those attending on law enforcement activities throughout the county. DPS Officer Freddy Duran thanked the officers that assisted at the recent Special Olympics fundraiser which he said was a success. Shown are: Hays County Precinct 1, Constable David Peterson, Ramiro Almendarez, Mike Varela, Travis Bertram, Porter Dewar, Precinct 2, Constable Michael Torres, David Dykes, Robert Eller, Patrick Chasse, Ehran Wenzel, Gabriel Cunnion, James Mora, Dept of Public Safety, Freddy Duran, Eli Badillo, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gary Cutler, Mark Cumberland, Mike Davenport, San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Scott McIntosh and Randolph Goodman, Gary Job Corps.

Photo by San Marcos Daily Record