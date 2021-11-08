Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
TALKING TEXAS: 'Li'l Tex Visits the Alamo' author visits with Rodriguez Elementary students
Fourth-grade students at Rodriguez Elementary School were visited by author Karen Perry on Friday. Perry, who coauthored "Li'l Tex Visits The Alamo," spoke to the students about Texas and its history as well as her book. Following her discussion with the students, she gifted each student a copy of the book. Above, Perry smiles during her conversation with Rodriguez Elementary students.