Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

TALKING TEXAS: 'Li'l Tex Visits the Alamo' author visits with Rodriguez Elementary students

Mon, 11/08/2021 - 5:44pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Monday, November 8, 2021

Fourth-grade students at Rodriguez Elementary School were visited by author Karen Perry on Friday. Perry, who coauthored "Li'l Tex Visits The Alamo," spoke to the students about Texas and its history as well as her book. Following her discussion with the students, she gifted each student a copy of the book. Above, Perry smiles during her conversation with Rodriguez Elementary students. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021