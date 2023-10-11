Task Force captures man in Austin wanted for murder of Nathaniel Lamart Hudson

Ray Robert Saenz, Jr., a man wanted in connection to the murder of Nathaniel Lamart Hudson, 41, was located in Austin and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.

According to a city of San Marcos press release, the San Marcos Police Department worked with and thanked members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Austin Police Department, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Hays County Crime Stoppers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers for their assistance in bringing Saenz into custody.

Prior to the apprehension of Saenz on Tuesday, the San Marcos Police Department had reached out to the public for its assistance in finding the man as part of its ongoing investigation into what at the time was the alleged murder of Hudson.

Police earlier had stated that they were called to the scene of an incident that occurred early Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to police, the call necessitated the SMPD taking steps to alert the public that it would be necessary to shut down State Highway 123 in both directions, in the vicinity of Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road, while officers continued their homicide investigation.

“Law enforcement is on the scene searching for the suspect. As a result, the area is expected to remain closed for an extended period during the investigation,” police stated on Facebook Saturday, Sept. 30.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the San Marcos Police Department announced that the deceased man found on in the apartment complex was identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Hudson, no address listed.

Throughout that weekend, police said there did not appear to be a threat to the public in connection with the incident as they searched for Saenz.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is a component agency of the U.S. Marshals Service, which has a headquarters in Austin. The service works to enforce federal laws and provides support to most elements of the federal justice system, including the apprehension of individuals wanted in connection to crimes committed in Texas. As of time of press, it was not stated whether Saenz had been remanded to custody of officials in Hays County or was still being held in Travis County, and no charges had yet been posted in connection to the death of Hudson.