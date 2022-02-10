Team Kyle Academy aims to educate, engage residents

With the goal of informing residents about the city and its public service, the City of Kyle will host a seven-week course program.

Team Kyle Academy participants can expect to learn from city officials about Kyle’s infrastructure, public safety measures, business growth and more.

Councilmember Dex Ellison credited the program for his prepared start at the city.

“So, about eight years ago, I credit a lot of what I went into planning and zoning and went into council by going through this class,” Ellison said. “They were so insightful; from going over to public works and playing on the equipment to picking up kettlebells and learning about what they do to our library.”

Classes will be held in-person on Monday evenings from April 25 through June 6. The Academy is limited to 24 participants chosen on a first-come basis. Applications close Friday, March 18. Participation is free and open to anyone over 18 years old.

“I’ll admit that I did press for this to be free,” Ellison said. “It was one of those things when I was a young man sitting in the back of the council chambers and hearing that Kyle was giving this information away for free was what drew me into it. To take off the roof and allow a citizen to understand what was going on with their local government was just mind blowing to me. I’m so excited that this is back.”

For more information or to apply, visit cityofkyle.com/teamkyleacademy.