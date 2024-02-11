TEDx speakers to explore theme of ‘resolve’ at Texas State

Texas State University (TXST) will host a TEDx event with the theme of “resolve” on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The speaker seminar will be held 12:30 - 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Tickets may be purchased at the Texas State Presents website.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. This year’s speakers will explore ideas related to the theme, “resolve.” Society has encountered numerous difficulties over the last few years, from managing a global pandemic to mounting economic uncertainty, ongoing protests for human rights and escalating environmental disasters, all of which have been taking place in a contentious political environment. Even so, the resolve to overcome these challenges fosters hope for the future.

Scheduled speakers include: • Nadim Adi, Ph.D., assistant professor in the School of Family and Consumer Sciences

• Mateo Gutierrez, lecturer in the School of Art and Design

• Stacy Johnson, founder and CEO of Central Texas Table of Grace

• Kendra Marsteller, a TXST University Police Department mental health and victim services liaison officer and her therapy dog, Pawfficer Brady

• Christine Norton, Ph.D., professor in the School of Social Work

• Dana Swann, executive assistant at the Texas Commission on the Arts and a graduate student in the Department of Communication Studies The event will also feature entertainment from TXST students and the opportunity to discuss and share with others in the community. This year’s performers include:

• VocaLibre, a gifted choral group that performs a wide range of genres including traditional choral music and pop and R&B covers

• Los Gatos 512, a full band that brings the party through traditional and modern approaches to Latin music

• Mesal Quartet, a lively student-led trombone quartet made up of members of the TXST Trombone Studio