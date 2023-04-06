This is Tejano Day in Hays County

Members of the Hays County Commissioners Court at its meeting in late March approved the proclaiming of April 6 as Tejano Day in the county, an observance that coincides with the day in 1813 when Tejano leaders issued the first declaration of Texas independence. This day honors the 'many and diverse contributions made by Tejanos–Texans of Spanish, Mexican, African and Indigenous descent,' many who have contributed in large measure to the history and heritage of Texas for more than three centuries. Included are San Marcos de Neve and the cities of San Antonio, Nacogdoches, Victoria, Goliad and El Paso.

Photo by Hays County Commissioners Court