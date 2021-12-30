Temperatures expected to drop over the weekend

Lately, the weather in San Marcos and its surrounding areas has been quite warm. With temperatures breaking record highs this Christmas, those wishing for cold weather are in luck. A strong cold front is expected to come through the area on Saturday evening, leaving gutsy conditions and colder temperatures.

“Right now we’re thinking most likely in the 6 p.m. to midnight timeframe on Saturday night. And it will be a pretty strong front, you know, we’ll see high temperatures during the day on Saturday, likely in the lower 80s,” said Keith White, meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio Texas. “Then by the time you wake up on Sunday morning, it could be near to even below freezing in the San Marcos area.”

For the northern and eastern portions of the region, wind chills in the teens are expected in some areas. On Monday morning, widespread freezing is anticipated across the region with temperatures as low as the teens in the Hill Country.

“It’ll stay pretty, pretty cold for about a day and a half, you know, highs on Sunday only in the low 50s and then another freeze forecast on Sunday night into Monday morning,” White said.

Those who prefer warm weather will have much to look forward to as the temperatures increase going into next week.

“By Tuesday, we’ll be right back in the mid to upper 60s, maybe even close to 70 on Tuesday afternoon and then back into the 70s, mid-70s on Wednesday,” White said.

Residents are encouraged to bundle up in preparation for the brisk weather and to plan accordingly.

“We also, you know, always stress, people, pipes, plants and pets,” White said, “Not going to want to leave your pets outside overnight for those couple of nights, it’ll definitely be too cold for them.”

For more insight on the upcoming weather conditions and additional information, visit www.weather.gov/ewx/.