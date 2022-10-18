Tensions rise over renaming Charles S. Cock House

Discussion over renaming a historical landmark turned into a verbal sparring match at a recent Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) workshop.

Various stakeholders, including the HPC, the San Marcos Heritage Association, representatives from the Calaboose African-American History Museum, and Rose Burleson-Sewell, granddaughter of William (“Doc”) Burleson, met at the San Marcos Public Library on Monday for their third discussion over renaming Charles S. Cock House, a local historic landmark, Cock-Burleson House to reflect its past ownership and history.

Several commissioners and association members opposed moving the recommendation resolution forward at Monday’s meeting, citing issues with the Joint Recommendation Resolution Process, a procedure the HPC has to follow for renaming historic buildings.

“We should have guidelines and criteria to ensure that if we are going to rename an already named historic building, why are we wanting to do that?” said Commissioner Thea Dake. “In what way does that facilitate what we are trying to do?

“I don’t understand what the problem is by pursuing this,” Heritage Association member Eric Quinn rebutted. “We need to be inclusive for future generations.”

“It’s the year 2022,” he added. “I’m very disappointed in the heritage society, their opposition to this, and the people [who] have spoken today in opposition to this.”

The proposal

The Charles S. Cock House, located at 400 E. Hopkins St., was erected in 1867 and is the only stone residential house in the Greek Revival style left in San Marcos, according to the San Marcos Convention and Visitor Bureau.

The Cock House was designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1968. In 1972, the Cock House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2004, the City of San Marcos designated the building as a National Historic Landmark.

While the building is historically associated with Charles Cock, William (“Doc”) Burleson, an African-American man, purchased the building in 1942 and preserved the home for nearly 30 years.

The proposal to rename the Charles S. Cock House was first introduced by Evan Thompson of the nonprofit Preservation San Marcos to honor Black History Month and to embrace a more “inclusive interpretation of the landmark and its connection to Black history.”

Recognition and justice

Billy Ray Callahan, a public commenter at the meeting, said recognizing Burleson’s contributions to the Charles S. Cock House should be a “priority.”

“You get justice at recognition,” Callahan said. “If we can take the grips of knowing our past…We must recognize that everyone in this room [is a] descendant of our ancestors. And it is up to us to first recognize those two parties and then take it from there. Recognition must be a priority.”

“Recognition is absolutely important,” said Rose Burleson, granddaughter of William (“Doc”) Burleson. “Property in these United States has had a history of racial injustice. When a black man owns property, it is a joyful thing. He, like Charles Cock, had the opportunity to raise a family.”

The HPC decided a resolution recommendation renaming the Charles S. Cock House will be a discussion item with action at its next meeting.

In the midst of arguments over bureaucratic processes, Callahan and Burelson advocated for civility.

“All we want is a solution that fits the bill to educate the City of San Marcos in a way that’s fair to everyone,” Burleson said.