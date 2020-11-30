TESPA celebrates Giving Tuesday with food drive, online campaign

Trinity Edwards Springs Protection Association (TESPA), local groundwater watchdog and champion, launches its end of year Two Step for TESPA fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. In the spirit of this annual day of giving, TESPA kicks it off with a food drive in Wimberley for local food banks, as well as an online giving program for its own critical mission.

TESPA board members and volunteers will be at Brookshire Brothers Grocery in Wimberley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, collecting much needed food items for the Wimberley Crisis Bread Basket and the Hays County Food Bank.

“Our community’s needs are greater now than ever before,” said TESPA Executive Director Patrick Cox. “Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for our organization to reach out and help others, and we know our local food banks could use a hand right now. In tandem, we are also seeking support for TESPA to continue our work of protecting the Trinity aquifer, our local drinking water resource.”

TESPA invites Wimberley and Hays County citizens to drop by the table at Brookshire Brothers Grocery on Tuesday (10 a.m. -4 p.m.) to learn about TESPA and drop off food items in response to dire local needs. Most needed food lists will be available for donors, and TESPA will manage and deliver the food donation boxes.

In addition to collecting food items on Giving Tuesday, TESPA is launching its annual Two Step for TESPA online fundraising effort that runs from Dec. 1-10. Unlike years past, there will not be a gathering for fun and dancing at Montesino Ranch. Instead, TESPA asks for community support of its efforts protecting springs, groundwater and property rights by doing two simple things: One, go to TESPAtexas.org; Two, click the donate button and give what you can to support the mission.

Giving has its rewards. All TESPA donors of $100 or more between Dec. 1 and Dec 10, will receive the highly prized Aquifer in a Boot poster that artfully displays the hydro strategic layers and geologic formations and features of the local Trinity Aquifer — the source of drinking water for thousands. The colorful boot sits on a message of “Know it. Protect it.”